.

Royal Thunder Release 'Twice' Video

08-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Royal Thunder News Album art August 08, 2023
Album art

Royal Thunder have released a music video for their song "Twice", which comes from their brand new studio album, "Rebuilding The Mountain". Plus the band will be celebrating the new album with a special show this weekend.

Freeman Promotions shared these details: With the release of their fourth studio album, 'Rebuilding The Mountain', now realized - Atlanta's Royal Thunder are eager to return to their hometown to celebrate the journey that led to the trio's resurrection.

Today, the band has unveiled a music video for the song "Twice" from the new LP, along with the announcement of an official album release show at The Earl on Saturday, August 12th!

Released on June 16th via Spinefarm Records, 'Rebuilding The Mountain' is the band's first studio effort since 2017's 'Wick'. Mostly recently, ROYAL THUNDER concluded a US tour alongside Royal Bliss and New Monarch.

Reflecting on the studio montage for the "Twice" music video, guitarist Josh Weaver shares:

"We had an incredible time reuniting in the studio and bringing the music to life. We all grew and learned a lot about ourselves during that time, pushing us personally and as musicians. We are so thankful to be back doing what we love and thankful to have one another. Thank you to everyone that has truly supported us and believed in us! Hope you enjoy the video!"

Related Stories
Royal Thunder Release 'Twice' Video

Royal Thunder Deliver New Album 'Rebuilding The Mountain'

Royal Thunder Return With New Song and Video 'The Knife'

More Royal Thunder News

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more

Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Latest News

The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed

Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video

Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History

Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary

Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour

Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released

Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video

Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'