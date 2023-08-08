Royal Thunder Release 'Twice' Video

Royal Thunder have released a music video for their song "Twice", which comes from their brand new studio album, "Rebuilding The Mountain". Plus the band will be celebrating the new album with a special show this weekend.

Freeman Promotions shared these details: With the release of their fourth studio album, 'Rebuilding The Mountain', now realized - Atlanta's Royal Thunder are eager to return to their hometown to celebrate the journey that led to the trio's resurrection.

Today, the band has unveiled a music video for the song "Twice" from the new LP, along with the announcement of an official album release show at The Earl on Saturday, August 12th!

Released on June 16th via Spinefarm Records, 'Rebuilding The Mountain' is the band's first studio effort since 2017's 'Wick'. Mostly recently, ROYAL THUNDER concluded a US tour alongside Royal Bliss and New Monarch.

Reflecting on the studio montage for the "Twice" music video, guitarist Josh Weaver shares:

"We had an incredible time reuniting in the studio and bringing the music to life. We all grew and learned a lot about ourselves during that time, pushing us personally and as musicians. We are so thankful to be back doing what we love and thankful to have one another. Thank you to everyone that has truly supported us and believed in us! Hope you enjoy the video!"

