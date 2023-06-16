Royal Thunder Deliver New Album 'Rebuilding The Mountain'

(Freeman) The cumulation of a journey that saw them endure many ups and downs, Atlanta's Royal Thunder have released their long-awaited fourth album, 'Rebuilding The Mountain' - their first studio release since 2017's 'Wick'.
The new record, which boasts the return of drummer Evan Diprima, is 10 tracks of some of the band's most earnest work to date, including singles "The Knife" and "Fade".
Speaking on the backstory behind their new album, guitarist Josh Weaver shares: "It was really a special time writing and working on this record. There were a lot of hardships we had prior to the pandemic and during, as everyone experienced. The band dissolved and toxic behavior became a priority over the music, addiction being the number one factor for things falling apart. We reconnected with our drummer, Evan Diprima, during the pandemic. We agreed that we needed to get our priorities straight and do the band uncompromisingly right, as in right for us. There was a huge void in us, not playing. We started writing our album immediately. We surrendered our heart and soul to each song. It felt good to work hard and create, to have what felt like a second chance to be a band again. We are thankful for the music and the healing it has brought us. We hope that the music will be a source of hope, inspiration, and healing to all that hear it."
