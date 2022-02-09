Rufus Wainwright Announces North American Tour

Tour poster

Rufus Wainwright has announced that he will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of his 2020 album, "Unfollow The Rules".

The trek will include stops in Canada, as well as a few western U.S. appearances and he will be kicking things off on April 13th in Regina at the Conexus Arts Centre.

He had this to say, "I am excited to tour North America and particularly my home country of Canada with Unfollow the Rules. I have always felt very much at home artistically there and my husband and I actually have a home in Berlin so I get to spend some time there and even play his home town.

A lot of my musical references have European roots. I consider Unfollow the Rules my first fully mature album; it is like a bookend to the beginning of my career.

"For me with every concert that is happening, mine or others, we are returning a bit more towards our normal lives. Experiencing music together gives me hope and confidence that we will rise above the isolating and heartbreaking experience of the past two years collectively." See the dates below:

April 13th, 2022 Regina Conexus Arts Centre (solo)

April 14th, 2022 Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall (solo)

April 15th, 2022 Winnipeg Centennial Concert Hall (solo)

April 26th, 2022 Vancouver Chan Centre for the Performina Arts

April 28th, 2022 Kirkland Kirkland Performance Center

April 29th, 2022 Edmonds Edmonds Center for the Arts

April 30th, 2022 Portland Aladdin Theater

May 16th, 2022 Toronto Massey Hall

May 19th, 2022 Ottawa Babs Asper Theater - National Arts Centre

May 20th, 2022 Quebec Palais Montcalm

May 21st, 2022 Montreal Sale Wilfrid-Pelletier

