Rufus Wainwright Recruits John Legend For 'Heading For Home'

(Big Hassle) Rufus Wainwright has shared his jubilant new single, "Heading For Home (Feat. John Legend)," along with the official music video. "Heading For Home" heralds Wainwright's eagerly awaited new album, Folkocracy, an star-studded collection of folk music reinventions arriving Friday, June 2 via BMG in a range of formats including digital download, CD, and vinyl.
"John Legend has arguably one of the most beautiful voices in the world and listening to him singing is a pure joy," says Rufus Wainwright. "I am now one of the few who can say that it can get even better, and that is when you sing with him. Thank you for coming on this folk journey with me and singing Peggy Seeger's 'Heading For Home' with me. It was an effortless flight, an elegant glide, a fulfilling soar, not just a mere walk home." -Rufus Wainwright
"I've been a fan of Rufus for quite some time, and it was a true joy to sing with him on this beautiful song." -John Legend
Folkocracy sees Wainwright joined by a spectacular lineup of friends, family members, and other special guest artists including Brandi Carlile, John Legend, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Nicole Scherzinger, Chaka Khan, Andrew Bird, ANOHNI, Susanna Hoffs, Van Dyke Parks, Madison Cunningham, and many more. Produced by longtime collaborator Mitchell Froom (Paul McCartney, Crowded House), the album includes the haunting first single, "Down in the Willow Garden (Feat. Brandi Carlile)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.
