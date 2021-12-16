Rush Celebrating 'Moving Pictures' With Previously Unreleased Outtake Photos

(Chipster) Rush are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their blockbuster album 'Moving Pictures' by making rare photo outtakes available. We were sent the following details:

Photographer Deborah Samuel is credited for capturing the now-iconic album cover images for the Rush albums 'Permanent Waves,' 'Moving Pictures,' 'Exit...Stage Left,' and 'Signals.' Now in the 40th anniversary year of 'Moving Pictures' - long considered one of rock's all-time classic albums - fans will be able to obtain extremely rare photograph outtakes from the album cover shoot.

Incredibly, these 'Moving Pictures' photographs have never been made public. No alternate versions have appeared in magazines, in calendars, in books, or online anywhere, and have now been made available for the first time ever with the release of the Deborah Samuel Collection.

Contained in this ultra-limited-edition curated collection are: three alternate front album covers, three alternate back album covers, and twelve alternate interior album art photographs of both Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee taken from the original 'Moving Pictures' photo shoot.

"I clearly remember the day Deborah set up for this cover, and especially the interior series of the 'Moving Pictures' photographs," said Alex Lifeson. "I was jumping around in the dark with a bright strobe flashing away, which was disorienting to say the least, but the results fit so well with the album concept, and I loved the final photos she produced. I'm thrilled to revisit them and make the covers and these interior photos available in support of Grapes For Humanity."

In partnership with Definitive Authentic, Grapes for Humanity is supporting the Genius 100 Foundation's (G100) Gift of Sight Campaign and the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP). Proceeds from the sale of this special anniversary collection of photographs will provide the funds necessary to perform as many sight restoring surgeries ($125USD per) as possible for those in need in various under-resourced regions around the global where HCP has operations. These groups are working to eradicate preventable and curable blindness in low to middle income countries.

"I'm very thankful to Deborah for generously making these rare photographs available to our fans, the proceeds of which will help bring sight to the sightless," commented Geddy Lee.

To view or purchase a selection from the collection, visit http://www.movingpictures40.com/

