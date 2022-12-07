Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share Debut Single (2022 In Review)

Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share Debut Single was a top 22 story from January 2022: Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson's new band Envy Of None released a lyric video for their debut single, "Liar", which comes from the band's self-titled album that hit stores on April 8th.
The group also features Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne. Lifeson said of the vocalist, "Maiah became my muse. She was able to bring this whole new ethereal thing through her sense of melody on tracks like 'Liar' and 'Look Inside'.
"After hearing her vocals on 'Never Said I Love You', I felt so excited. I've never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician. When we say she's special, it's because she's really f***ing special."
"One of my favorite things about these songs is the intimacy of them," added Wynne. "It makes them feel different and more honest. There are some heavier songs too, like 'Enemy', and then tracks like 'Kabul Blues', that sound completely different to anything else."
The new album will close with a special song called "Western Sunset" that Alex wrote in tribute to his late Rush bandmate and friend, Neil Peart. "I visited Neil when he was ill," says Lifeson. "I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration.
"There's a finality about a sunset that kinda stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures... a nice way to close the book." Stream the "Liar" lyric video below
