Rush Star Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None To Release New EP

(hennemusic) Envy Of None - the new band featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson - will release a new EP, "That Was Then, This Is Now", on June 9 via Kscope.
The follow-up to the group's 2022 self-titled debut sees Lifeson once again working with Coney Hatch founder/bassist Andy Curran, producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne to deliver their unique trippy, edgy atmospheric sound.
The EP is made up of very adventurous tracks that consist of remixes of "Dumkoptf" and "Dog's Life", alongside "Lethe River" and "You'll Be Sorry", which were only previously-released on the deluxe edition of their debut record; following these, the EP culminates with a newly recorded track, "That Was Then."
"Very happy to say that chapter 2 for Envy Of None has officially started," says Curran. "We have a brand new song called 'That Was Then' which marks the first new track we've recorded since our debut album release almost a year ago. The new EP has that song sandwiched between some really trippy remixes that we had some serious fun creating. We're also looking forward to sharing all of these songs in 360 surround sound to take it one step further. Stay tuned for more cool news around the corner for EON..."
Envy Of None will release an exclusive vinyl picture disc edition of their debut album as part of this year's Record Store Day on April 22; get more details here.
Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Stream Debut Album (2022 In Review)
Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share Debut Single (2022 In Review)
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share New Single
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Never Said I Love You' Video
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Pearl Jam Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Anthrax Cancel Summer 2023 European Tour
Rush Star Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None To Release New EP
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video
Leon Russell's Intimate Recording Of 'A Song For You' Gets An Official Music Video
Agnostic Front Announce Special Record Store Day Release
David Bowie Convention Announce 2023 Speakers
Gentle Giant's 'Interview' Steven Wilson Remix Set For Release