Rush Star Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None To Release New EP

Cover art

(hennemusic) Envy Of None - the new band featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson - will release a new EP, "That Was Then, This Is Now", on June 9 via Kscope.

The follow-up to the group's 2022 self-titled debut sees Lifeson once again working with Coney Hatch founder/bassist Andy Curran, producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne to deliver their unique trippy, edgy atmospheric sound.

The EP is made up of very adventurous tracks that consist of remixes of "Dumkoptf" and "Dog's Life", alongside "Lethe River" and "You'll Be Sorry", which were only previously-released on the deluxe edition of their debut record; following these, the EP culminates with a newly recorded track, "That Was Then."

"Very happy to say that chapter 2 for Envy Of None has officially started," says Curran. "We have a brand new song called 'That Was Then' which marks the first new track we've recorded since our debut album release almost a year ago. The new EP has that song sandwiched between some really trippy remixes that we had some serious fun creating. We're also looking forward to sharing all of these songs in 360 surround sound to take it one step further. Stay tuned for more cool news around the corner for EON..."

Envy Of None will release an exclusive vinyl picture disc edition of their debut album as part of this year's Record Store Day on April 22; get more details here.

