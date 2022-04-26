Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Never Said I Love You' Video

Video still

Envy Of None, featuring Alex Lifeson (Rush), Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, have released a music video for their single "Never Said I Love You".

The track comes from the group's recently released self-titled debut album. Current says that the video "really captured the spirit of the song. It's very cinematic and I love all the moody cityscapes.

"The main character is very free spirited, and the video loosely follows the narrative in a subtle way. I love the picking of the flower petals: 'He loves me, he loves me not? Isn't that what life's all about ...wanting to be loved or accepted?"



Andy said of the song, "'Never Said I Love You' is a very special one for me and Alf. It had been kicking around for a while in a demo form and the bed track always felt like it had so much potential. When we wrote the backing tracks we were certainly feeling it had some punk/pop overtones, I think we were channeling late 80's Brit pop vibrations and I came up with the lyric line "I Never Said I Love You" again inspired by bands like The Cure, Depeche Mode, The Smiths & Ultravox who all wrote about broken hearts on the dance floors around the world ..so I thought it was time to re-introduce that theme but with something that was more upbeat. When Maiah and I spoke about this she liked that lyrical hook and ran with it. The icing was Alex coming in & in the 11th hour adding the awesome middle section that sounds like pedal steel and the acoustic guitars in the chorus just elevate it to the next level. My initial thought lyrically was more of a -back off, I never said I love you. Kinda like, hey were just friends but I love how Maiah turned that into something much different."

Maiah Wynne added "This song had great energy from the beginning. Everyone connects and interprets music from their own unique perspective. When I heard the line "I Never Said I Love You" I thought of it more from the point of view of someone who never had the chance to tell the person they love how they felt before it was too late. Maybe a bad fight in a relationship that never had a resolution, or a casual fling that never became a serious relationship despite deeper feelings being there, or friends with romantic feelings that never became lovers. When I wrote and arranged the rest of the lyrics and vocal melodies for the song I wrote it with that sense of connection, tension, loss, and longing in mind." Watch the video below:

