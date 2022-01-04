Rush's Neil Peart Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Rush drummer Neil Peart was the subject of a top 21 story from November 2021 when he was posthumously honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) at this year's Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) in Indianapolis, IN.

Fan blog Rush Is A Band shared the news that Peart's wife, Carrie Nuttall, and daughter Olivia accepted the award on his behalf at the Awards Banquet during the November 11 event, where they were joined by Chris Stankee, global director of artist relations for Sabian cymbals.

Peart passed away in January of 2020 at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

PASIC is one of the largest drum and percussion events in the world; the annual multi-day event features concerts, clinics, panels and presentations given by the finest artists from all over the world while showcasing all areas of percussion.

Last year, the Percussive Arts Society announced The Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship in honor of the late Rush legend; it will annually award four drummers the opportunity for online drum set lessons from well-known artists/educators in association with Hudson Music. More here.

