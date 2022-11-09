Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released

Sammy Hagar shared in an interview that he believes that a ballad written and recorded by Van Halen for the "Twister" soundtrack will eventually be released by the band.

The song is called "Between Us Two" and was meant to be included on the soundtrack to the hit film, but was replaced by the instrumental track "Respect The Wind".

Hagar spoke about the track in an interview with Kyle Meredith and shared, "Everyone keeps asking me if there's any old songs that never got released, and I always say, 'Not really. There was a couple.' But I didn't remember - two or three.

"'Between Us Two', that's a midtempo ballad. That's like a 'Be Still' kind of a song, from my new album . If somebody said, 'How was it?' It was more like a 'Be Still'. It was kind of almost country, not country, but... I don't know. It was kind of like 'Can't Stop Lovin' You', not as uptempo."

As for the fate of the song, Sammy said, "We've got it. It's done. It's in the archives. They'll find it. They're looking through the archives right now to try to remaster some of the old stuff from my era. And they'll find it. That's gonna be a treasure."

Watch the full interview below:

