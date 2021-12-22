Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera

Photo by antiMusic's Debbie Seagle

Sammy Hagar's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. marked the 17th anniversary of the murder of Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott by shared a video clip of SiriusXM's Jose Mangin showing the former Van Halen frontman the VinDimeLimo.

In the clip, Hagar once again recalled being asked by Pantera's former manager to join the group to replace Phil Anselmo. Sammy said that this manager told him that the band "want[ed] me to be the lead singer of the band. And he asked me, 'Would you be interested?'

"And I said, 'No, not after Van Halen. I'm not gonna join another band, especially covering for somebody else,' and this and that. And I brought it up to Vinnie one time. He didn't remember it. But I don't know if there's any truth to that."

Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co, also had this to say about the video clip (watch it here), "in Memory of Dime's passing [December 8th], we thought we would share this beautiful moment between -sammyhagar and -joseMangin filmed just a few days ago in the -VinDimeLimo.

"This car was gifted to Jose from Dime and Vin's estate and he's worked hard to restore it and plans to take it all across the country and have epic hangs and chat's with all of his buddies to reminisce about his dear friends, who many of us still hold so dear.

"What an honor to have Sammy as the very first passenger to roll around in these bad ass wheels with Jose and to of course share some personal and touching stories of the guys who used to do GOD KNOWS WHAT in here!

Catch -SammyAndTheCircle at the very last TOAST TO TEXAS show tonight in Houston at House of Blues, with special guest of course, our buddy -JoseMangin

Long live Rock N Roll!

RIP Dime & Vin

#SBBCCO"

Related Stories

Pantera's Rex Brown Ruled Out Zakk Wylde For Possible Reunion 2021 In Review

Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars

King Parrot Excited For A Vulgar Display Of Pantera Livestream

Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream

News > Pantera