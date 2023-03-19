.

Savage Hands Release 'Rock Bottom' Video

03-19-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Savage Hands Cover art
Cover art

(SharpTone Records) Savage Hands, a hard rock group hailing from Maryland and Virginia USA, will release the Rock Bottom EP via SharpTone Records on April 7. The band has shared the video for the title track.

"When people read the word 'rock bottom,' they typically associate it with something that's super negative," the band says. "In this sense, we're using it as if it's just where we come from.

"We come from a low point in the industry, as everyone else does, and we want to make it known that we're proud of where we came from and we love the grind. It takes a lot to be a musician these days and we're proud of the things we had to do and will continue to do to keep getting our music into new ears. It's celebrating the small victories and respecting the long game." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Savage Hands Release 'Rock Bottom' Video

Thousand Below, Savage Hands and Sleep Waker Spring Tour

Savage Hands Release New Video Ahead Of While She Sleeps Tour

More Savage Hands News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album- Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'- more

Matchbox Twenty First New Song In Over A Decade- The Hollywood Vampires- Yes Postpone Relayer Tour- Bullet For My Valentine Tour- more

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album

Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'

Pink Floyd Stream Single Edit Of 'Time' from The Dark Side Of The Moon reissue

U2 Stream New Album 'Songs Of Surrender'

Leon Russell's Long Out Of Print Signature Songs Returns

Reunited The Ongoing Concept Share 'Feel Again' Video

Good Terms Parody Pharma Commercials with Good Friend Video

Jeff Rouse's The Gemini Affair Release 'We Love The Night' Video