Savage Hands Release New Video Ahead Of While She Sleeps Tour

Savage Hands have released a music video for their new track 'Blue' as the band prepares to hit the road with While She Sleeps to promote their upcoming album.

The band's debut studio album will be entitled 'The Truth In Your Eyes', and is set to be released on January 31st. Vocalist Mike Garrow had this to say, "'The Truth In Your Eyes' is a whirlwind of emotion, catching a glimpse of life in its entirety.

"Love, loss, change and empathy. You can expect to be left feeling as if you went through hell and back, but coming out on top a changed person." Watch the video here and see the tour dates with While She Sleeps below:

Feb 13 - Orlando, Fl - The Abbey

Feb 14 - Atlanta,Ga - Masquerade Hell

Feb 15 - Durham,Nc - Motorco Music Hall

Feb 17 - Baltimore,Md - Ottobar

Feb 18 - Philadelphia,Pa - Union Transfer

Feb 19 - New York,Ny - Gramercy Theatre

Feb 21 - Poughkeepsie,Ny - The Loft

Feb 22 - Somerville,Ma - Once Ballroom

Feb 24 - Buffalo,Ny - Rec Room

Feb 26 - Ottowa,On - Brass Monkey

Feb 27 - Montreal,Qc - Fairmount Theatre

Feb 29 - Toronto,On - Hard Luck

Mar 01 - Detroit,Mi - The Shelter

Mar 02 - Chicago,Il - Bottom Lounge

Mar 03 - St Paul,Mn - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Mar 05 - Houston,Tx - Warehouse Live Studio

Mar 06 - Austin,Tx - Come And Take It Live

Mar 07 - Fort Worth,Tx - Tomcats West

Mar 09 - Kansas City,Mo - Aftershock

Mar 10 - Denver,Co - Marquis Theater

Mar 11 - Salt Lake City,Ut - In The Venue

Mar 13 - Sacramento,Ca - Holy Diver

Mar 14 - Los Angeles,Ca - The Roxy Theatre

Mar 15 - Las Vegas,Nv - Backstage Bar & Billiards

Mar 17 - Phoenix,Az - The Rebel Lounge





