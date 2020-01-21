Savage Hands Release New Video Ahead Of While She Sleeps Tour
Savage Hands have released a music video for their new track 'Blue' as the band prepares to hit the road with While She Sleeps to promote their upcoming album.
The band's debut studio album will be entitled 'The Truth In Your Eyes', and is set to be released on January 31st. Vocalist Mike Garrow had this to say, "'The Truth In Your Eyes' is a whirlwind of emotion, catching a glimpse of life in its entirety.
"Love, loss, change and empathy. You can expect to be left feeling as if you went through hell and back, but coming out on top a changed person." Watch the video here and see the tour dates with While She Sleeps below:
Feb 13 - Orlando, Fl - The Abbey
Feb 14 - Atlanta,Ga - Masquerade Hell
Feb 15 - Durham,Nc - Motorco Music Hall
Feb 17 - Baltimore,Md - Ottobar
Feb 18 - Philadelphia,Pa - Union Transfer
Feb 19 - New York,Ny - Gramercy Theatre
Feb 21 - Poughkeepsie,Ny - The Loft
Feb 22 - Somerville,Ma - Once Ballroom
Feb 24 - Buffalo,Ny - Rec Room
Feb 26 - Ottowa,On - Brass Monkey
Feb 27 - Montreal,Qc - Fairmount Theatre
Feb 29 - Toronto,On - Hard Luck
Mar 01 - Detroit,Mi - The Shelter
Mar 02 - Chicago,Il - Bottom Lounge
Mar 03 - St Paul,Mn - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Mar 05 - Houston,Tx - Warehouse Live Studio
Mar 06 - Austin,Tx - Come And Take It Live
Mar 07 - Fort Worth,Tx - Tomcats West
Mar 09 - Kansas City,Mo - Aftershock
Mar 10 - Denver,Co - Marquis Theater
Mar 11 - Salt Lake City,Ut - In The Venue
Mar 13 - Sacramento,Ca - Holy Diver
Mar 14 - Los Angeles,Ca - The Roxy Theatre
Mar 15 - Las Vegas,Nv - Backstage Bar & Billiards
Mar 17 - Phoenix,Az - The Rebel Lounge
