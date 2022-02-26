.

Thousand Below, Savage Hands and Sleep Waker Spring Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 02-25-2022

Thousand Below Tour poster
Tour poster

Thousand Below have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a U.S. headline tour that will feature support from with Savage Hands and Sleep Waker.

The band had this to say, "We haven't had the chance to do a full headlining tour until now and we're very excited to be playing a longer set and throwing in some new surprises. We've been hard at work on new material and can't wait for you all to hear it."

Things are set to kick off on May 7th in Anaheim, Ca at Chain Reaction and the tour will conclude on June 1st in Phoenix, AZ at the Rebel Lounge. See the dates below:

5/7 - Anaheim, CA- Chain Reaction
5/8 - Sacramento, CA- Goldfield's
5/10 - Salt lake City, UT- Beehive
5/11- Denver, CO- Marquis Theatre
5/13 - Chicago, IL- Beat Kitchen
5/14 - Detroit, MI- The Sanctuary
5/15 - Columbus, OH- Big Room Bar
5/17 - Buffalo, NY- Mohawk Place
5/18 - Pittsburgh, PA- Craft House
5/20 - Asbury Park, NJ- House of Independents
5/21- Brooklyn, NY- Kingsland
5/22 - Richmond, VA- Canal Club
5/23 - Columbia, SC- New Brookland Tavern
5/24 - Tampa, FL- Crowbar
5/25 - Atlanta, GA- The Masquerade
5/27 - Dallas, TX- So What Music Festival
5/28 - Houston, TX- The Secret Group
5/29 - San Antonio, TX- Paper Tiger Small Room
6/1 - Phoenix, AZ- Rebel Lounge

