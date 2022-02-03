Saxon Premiere 'The Pilgrimage' Video

Saxon have released a music video for their brand new single "The Pilgrimage". The track comes from their new album, "Carpe Diem", which will arrive tomorrow, February 4th.

Frontman Bill Byford had this to say about the new single, "Pilgrimage is a fantastic word. People go on pilgrimages all the time, not just in a historical or religious sense, but it's about going and visiting either a place that you feel is special in your life or somebody that's meant something in your life.

"You can go on a pilgrimage to go see your great grandfather who died in the First World War for instance. They're journeys of great weight and importance." Watch the video below:

