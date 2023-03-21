Saxon Deliver 'Razamanaz' Video

Cover art

(New Ocean Media) British Heavy Metal legends Saxon unleash the high-octane second single, "Razamanaz", from More Inspirations - out this Friday, March 24th via Silver Lining Music.



Following the release of Inspirations in 2021, More Inspirations is the second 'deep dish' serving of the influences which have fed the mighty Saxon's immensely successful 40+ year career. The second single is a striking take on Nazareth's "Razamanaz".



Frontman Biff Byford comments "In the seventies we'd go and see Nazareth they were one of the premier touring hard rock bands. We were lucky to tour with them in 1980, they used to open the show with this song, it's about the audience performed to an audience... brilliant stuff!"

Whether unveiling a sensational take on The Sensational Alex Harvey Band's "The Faith Healer" (in the process showing the direct lineage from teenage turntables to international glory), getting feral with The Animal's "We've Gotta Get Out Of This Place", letting loose a high-octane take on Alice Cooper's "From The Inside", or laying down a ferocious tribute to KISS' "Detroit Rock City", More Inspirations is a joyous trip into the sounds which galvanized the Barnsley boys and continue to get spun on home stereos and tour buses.



Produced by vocalist/co-founder Biff Byford, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, More Inspirations also includes enthusiastic takes on Alice Cooper, Rainbow, ZZ Top and Cream, as well as a thunderous "Razamanaz" by Nazareth, a tasty take on The Who's "Substitute", and a thick groove take on Uriah Heep's "Gypsy".

Whether this is your first dance with such classic songs, or you've come to see where Saxon were born, More Inspirations delivers the goods and then some.

