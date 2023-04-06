Saxon Recruit Diamond Head's Brian Tatler As Touring Guitarist

(New Ocean Media) Following the official announcement on March 10th 2023 that founding Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn will step down from touring duties, the band are very pleased to announce that Brian Tatler from Diamond Head will be appearing with Saxon for shows starting July 2023.
Biff Byford "We welcome our good friend Brian Tatler aboard the Saxon battleship on our live journey across the World ... Bring It On!!"
Brian joins fellow Guitarist Doug Scarratt, Bassist Nibs Carter, Drummer Nigel Glockler and Vocalist Biff Byford for shows starting 7th July in Athens Greece but will continue to be a member of Diamond Head.
Saxon's Summer European Tour Schedule is as follows:
Friday July 7th - GREECE, Athens - Rockwave Festival
Monday July 8th - SWEDEN, Knislinge - Time To Rock Festival
Thursday July 13th - GERMANY, Balingen - Bang Your Head Festival
Saturday July 22nd - ITALY, Cremona - Luppolo In Rock Festival
Saturday July 29th - GERMANY, Pyras - Classic Rock Night Festival
Saturday August 5th - SWEDEN, Rejmyre - Skogsrojet Festival
Saturday August 12th - DENMARK, Horsens - Jailbreak Festival
Saxon's latest album "More Inspirations" featuring a selection of cover tunes from bands that influenced the band over the years is out now on Silver Lining Music.
