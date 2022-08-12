Scorpions Share Lyric Video For Bonus Track

Album art

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have released a lyric video for their new single, "Hammersmith", a bonus track on the UK edition of the band's latest album, "Rock Believer."

The track pays homage to the iconic venue located in the West London district of the same name. "The song," says Klaus Meine, "takes us back to a time when we played in the smallest clubs, just dreaming about being able to perform in the Temple of Rock, the Hammersmith Odeon."

The venue - which has seen performances from music royalty throughout the decades - has changed names several times since it opened in 1932, with its longest tenure under the Hammersmith Odeon banner (1962-1992); it is currently known as the Eventim Apollo.

The Scorpions scored a US Top 5 debut with "Rock Believer" to deliver the group their highest-charting effort ever on the 30-year-old Billboard Top Albums chart.

The band is gearing up to launch a North American tour August 21 in Toronto, ON. Check out the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health

Scorpions: Breaking the Band TV Special Coming

Scorpions Share Lyric Video For Rare Rock Believer Bonus Track

Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury

Scorpions Music and Merch

News > Scorpions