Scorpions Share Rock Believer Bonus Track 'Out Go The Lights'

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a lyric video for "Out Go The Lights", a bonus track featured on the Japanese edition of their latest album, "Rock Believer."
Co-produced by the Scorpions and Hans-Martin Buff, the group recorded their nineteenth studio record in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.
The project scored the band a US Top 5 debut this past spring to deliver their highest-charting effort ever on the 30-year-old Billboard Top Albums chart.
Scorpions are currently playing dates on the North American leg of a world tour in support of the 2022 album, with shows wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV on October 21 before they return for a December 2 appearance at Mexico's Hell And Heaven Metal Fest.
Stream the new lyric video here.
