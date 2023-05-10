Scorpions Launching Colours of Rock Vinyl Reissues

(Chipster) Saying that the Scorpions can look back on an eventful history as a band would be an understatement. Their spectacular story is now becoming a new and very colourful experience: With Scorpions - Colours of Rock, BMG is announcing the reissue of five album highlights by the legendary German hard rock band who have shaped the music world - now appearing on coloured vinyl. Alongside versions of Fly To The Rainbow, In Trance and Virgin Killer, remastered for the first time ever, are further handpicked treasures including Tokyo Tapes and Taken By Force.

The reissued albums can be pre-ordered here and will be released on June 16, 2023. Relentless success, constant musical evolution, and ass-kicking performances worldwide - as colorful and eclectic as the career path of the biggest German rock band has been and still is to this day, just as multifaceted are the vinyl colours of these twelve reissues. The colours chosen for the vinyl versions not only reflect the iridescent band history, they are also paired with the style of the original artwork of each individual album.

A particular treat for hard-core Scorpions fans, of course, must definitely be the four albums remastered for the first time in history: "Fly To The Rainbow" (1974) already showed strong hard rock influences and already foreshadowed where the band would later go musically. "In Trance" (1975) was the Scorpions' first work recorded together with producer Dieter Dierks. With their shortest album, the 35-minute "Virgin Killer" (1976), the band moved another step away from psychedelic influences and towards hard rock.

Reissued collectively under the title Scorpions - Colours of Rock are the following five album highlights from 1974 to 1978:

Fly To The Rainbow (1974): 180g 1LP, pressed on transparent violet vinyl

In Trance (1975): 180g 1LP, pressed on transparent vinyl

Virgin Killer (1976): 180g 1LP, pressed on powder blue vinyl

Taken By Force (1977): 180g 1LP, pressed on white vinyl

Tokyo Tapes (1978): 180g Gatefold 2LP, pressed on yellow vinyl

The Scorpions are undoubtedly amongst the greatest rock bands of all time. The band line-up today includes singer Klaus Meine, Scorpions founder Rudolf Schenker (guitar), Matthias Jabs (lead guitar), Pawel Maciwoda (bass), and Mikkey Dee (drums). The incredible career of the hard rock titans from Hannover, Germany, has already lasted for more than half a century, during which their music has taken the world literally and figuratively by storm, selling more than 110 million albums, breaking one record after the other, while continuously evolving and reinventing themselves again and again. It was just last year that they cemented their status as legends with the new album Rock Believer: No. 2 in Germany and Switzerland, No. 4 in Austria, Top 20 in the UK, and Top 60 in the USA. So it comes as no surprise that the Scorpions have rocked their way to a reputation as one of the best live bands ever.

