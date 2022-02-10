.

Scotty McCreery Pays Tribute With 'Damn Strait' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-09-2022

Same Truck Album cover art

Scotty McCreery has premiered a music video for his new single "Damn Strait," which was filmed in the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait himself played for years honing his craft before landing a record deal and becoming the King of Country Music.

McCreery had this to say, "'Damn Strait' is both a classic country heartbreak song as well as a tribute to George Strait. I knew I wanted to film it at a place that paid respect to both elements of the song.

When my director Jeff Ray suggested Gruene Hall, where George performed regularly with his Ace in the Hole Band before becoming the legend that he is today, I knew that was the perfect location.

"You can feel the history and the music of country music's past and present in every inch of that venue. I've wanted to visit Gruene Hall for a long time, and now that I have, I'm looking forward to eventually coming back there to do a show."

