Sekond Skyn Share 'SMALL' Video

(CGZ) Sekond Skyn has released their next single/video "SMALL". Taking a topic and creating memorable music that strikes the listener is what Sekond Skyn brings with "SMALL". A haunting and beautiful measure that will stay with you long after you've heard it. The lyrics are powerful and the melody is unforgettable. This is a song that will help you through your darkest times.
This New Jersey band melds the talents of Jesse Shar (Lead Vocals), Mark Monjoy (Guitar), Zack Miranowic (Guitar), Brian Jennings (Bass), and Tommy Spano (Drums/Backing Vocals). Striking that balance once again, Sekond Skyn creates a full sound and identifies a truth that is deep.
"Small" is the second release from Sekond Skyn's forthcoming album Letting Go, due out late summer. Sekond Skyn is a high-functioning beast that produces its well-known New Jersey sound. Get ready for a force to be reckoned with.
"The song "Small" is about loneliness and being so depressed that you just feel hopeless. The demons take over and you start to spiral downward with no-one to turn to. You start to fight back to regain control but it is a long tough battle." - Jesse Shar
