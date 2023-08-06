.

Sekond Skyn Share 'Small' Video

08-06-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sekond Skyn News Small cover art August 06, 2023
Small cover art

(CGZ) Hard-hitting rock/metal band, Sekond Skyn has released their next single/video "SMALL". Taking a topic and creating memorable music that strikes the listener is what Sekond Skyn brings with "SMALL". A haunting and beautiful measure that will stay with you long after you've heard it. The lyrics are powerful and the melody is unforgettable. This is a song that will help you through your darkest times.

This New Jersey band melds the talents of Jesse Shar (Lead Vocals), Mark Monjoy (Guitar), Zack Miranowic (Guitar), Brian Jennings (Bass), and Tommy Spano (Drums/Backing Vocals). Striking that balance once again, Sekond Skyn creates a full sound and identifies a truth that is deep.

"Small" is the second release from Sekond Skyn's forthcoming album Letting Go, due out late summer. Sekond Skyn is a high-functioning beast that produces its well-known New Jersey sound. Get ready for a force to be reckoned with.

"The song "Small" is about loneliness and being so depressed that you just feel hopeless. The demons take over and you start to spiral downward with no-one to turn to. You start to fight back to regain control but it is a long tough battle." - Jesse Shar

Related Stories
Sekond Skyn Share 'Small' Video

Sekond Skyn Share 'SMALL' Video

Singled Out: Sekond Skyn's My Head

More Sekond Skyn News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album- Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute- Greta Van Fleet- more

Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album

Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute From Wacken Festival

Greta Van Fleet Tops Rock Charts With 'Starcatcher'

Robert Jon & The Wreck Celebrate Album Release With 'Ride Into The Light' Video

The String Cheese Incident Reflect On Life's Journey With 'Eventually'

Brian Setzer Shares 'Black Leather Jacket'

Amon Amarth Deliver 'Heidrun' Video and 4-Track Digital Single

Queen Rock Classic Show Tune Big Spender On The Greatest Live