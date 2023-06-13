.

Singled Out: Sekond Skyn's My Head

Keavin Wiggins | 06-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sekond Skyn News Single art June 13, 2023
Single art

New Jersey rockers Sekond Skyn recently released their new single "My Head". To celebrate, we asked lead vocalist Jesse Shar to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I was in a toxic relationship with someone who had completely taken over my life. Under the guise of a solid stable partner, she slowly started to control everything I did.

Ranging from what I ate and drank to who I associated with on a daily basis.
Tracking me by GPS on my phone and sharing social media accounts. I was too close to the flame to see obvious red flags. Family and friends noticed something was off.

When the abuse was apparent to me it seemed it was already too late to break free. Touring was mentally draining from the mental abuse and I had to cut off communication at times (which only made it worse later when we returned home)

Once everyone started to notice the change in me, and how miserable I was, I found myself dreaming about a new life somewhere I could be myself. Planning a way out. I say all this to the people as a warning, maybe it will help others that are in a bad relationship.

All that stress comes out in my songwriting for Sekond Skyn. "My Head" is just one of the many tunes related to this decade-long turmoil we ALL had to endure.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Sekond Skyn's My Head

More Sekond Skyn News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Latest News

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video

Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen

The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart

Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video

The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal