Shinedown Premiere 'Planet Zero' Title Track

Shinedown have shared a stream of their brand new single "Planet Zero" with a lyric video. The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming studio album, which is set to hit stores on April 22nd.
Frontman Brent Smith had this to say about the track , "If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity.
"When you look outside of your phone, you'll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we're starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us.
"The fact is that we're all here on this planet no matter what, so it's time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said....welcome to PLANET ZERO."
The new album is the follow-up to the band's 2018 album "ATTENTION ATTENTION," which is the focus of the band's recently released feature film.
Fans can pre-save the new album here, stream the new single's lyric video and see the tracklisting below:
