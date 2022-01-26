.

Shinedown Premiere 'Planet Zero' Title Track

Keavin Wiggins | 01-26-2022

Shinedown Planet Zero album cover art
Planet Zero album cover art

Shinedown have shared a stream of their brand new single "Planet Zero" with a lyric video. The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming studio album, which is set to hit stores on April 22nd.

Frontman Brent Smith had this to say about the track , "If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity.

"When you look outside of your phone, you'll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we're starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us.

"The fact is that we're all here on this planet no matter what, so it's time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said....welcome to PLANET ZERO."

The new album is the follow-up to the band's 2018 album "ATTENTION ATTENTION," which is the focus of the band's recently released feature film.

Fans can pre-save the new album here, stream the new single's lyric video and see the tracklisting below:

Planet Zero Tracklist


1. 2184
2. No Sleep Tonight
3. Planet Zero
4. Welcome
5. Dysfunctional You
6. Dead Don't Die
7. Standardized Experiences
8. America Burning
9. Do Not Panic
10. A Symptom Of Being Human
11. Hope
12. A More Utopian Future
13. Clueless And Dramatic
14. Sure Is Fun
15. Daylight
16. This Is A Warning
17. The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo
18. Army Of The Underappreciated
19. Delete
20. What You Wanted

Planet Zero Lyric Video

Shinedown Premiere 'Planet Zero' Title Track

