Shinedown Score 18th Chart Topper With 'Planet Zero'

Shinedown have scored their 18th No. 1 hit at Active Rock Radio this week with the title track of their forthcoming album, "Planet Zero," which comes out April 22nd on Atlantic Records.

The single is also Shinedown's 17th No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, breaking a new record (which they also previously held) for the most No. 1s in the 40-year history of the chart and tying Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers for the second most Top 10s on the chart, behind only Foo Fighters.

Last week, the band premiered the cinematic video for the track. Brent Smith had this to say about the new video, "We wanted the first visual of Planet Zero to be unlike anything we have done previously. We chose to work with visionary director Charles De Meyer.

"We did not want a traditional music video feel - we wanted avant-garde, thought-provoking and surreal. Make no mistake, there is a message in the visual, a warning of what is to come, if society does not wake up, and demand the truth be told. Welcome to PLANET ZERO..." Watch the video below:

