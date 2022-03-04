Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video

Album art

Shinedown have released a cinematic music video for their brand new single "Planet Zero". The chart topping song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on April 22nd.

Brent Smith had this to say about the new video, "We wanted the first visual of Planet Zero to be unlike anything we have done previously. We chose to work with visionary director Charles De Meyer.

"We did not want a traditional music video feel - we wanted avant-garde, thought-provoking and surreal. Make no mistake, there is a message in the visual, a warning of what is to come, if society does not wake up, and demand the truth be told. Welcome to PLANET ZERO..." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Shinedown Premiere 'Planet Zero' Title Track

Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming

Shinedown Announce North American Tour

Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film

News > Shinedown