Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming

Tour poster

Shinedown have announced that they will be launching an additional headline tour next spring entitled The Revolution's Live Tour, which will feature support from The Pretty Reckless and Diamante.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on April 1st in Spokane, WA at the Spokane Arena and will be wrapping up on May 7th in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Fan club pre-sale is set to begin tomorrow, December 14tg at 10 a.m. local time, followed by venue and radio pre-sale on December 15tg at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket for the general public will go on-sale December 17th at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates below:

The Revolution's Live Tour Dates

April 01 - Spokane, WA - Spokane ArenaApril 02 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile ArenaApril 04 - Billings, MT - First Interstate ArenaApril 06 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOMEApril 08 - Green Bay, WI - Resch CenterApril 09 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic CenterApril 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier CenterApril 12 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo ArenaApril 14 - Toledo, OH - Huntington CenterApril 15 - Hershey, PA - GIANT CenterApril 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan SunApril 18 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance ArenaApril 20 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance ArenaApril 22 - Charleston, WV - Charleston ColiseumApril 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein CenterApril 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel ArenaApril 26 - Evansville, IN - Ford CenterApril 28 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank ArenaApril 29 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank ArenaApril 30 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy ArenaMay 03 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro ColiseumMay 04 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaMay 06 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness ArenaMay 07 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

