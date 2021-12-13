.

Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming

Keavin Wiggins | 12-13-2021

Tour poster

Shinedown have announced that they will be launching an additional headline tour next spring entitled The Revolution's Live Tour, which will feature support from The Pretty Reckless and Diamante.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on April 1st in Spokane, WA at the Spokane Arena and will be wrapping up on May 7th in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Fan club pre-sale is set to begin tomorrow, December 14tg at 10 a.m. local time, followed by venue and radio pre-sale on December 15tg at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket for the general public will go on-sale December 17th at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates below:

The Revolution's Live Tour Dates


April 01 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
April 02 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
April 04 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena
April 06 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME
April 08 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
April 09 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
April 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
April 12 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
April 14 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
April 15 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
April 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
April 18 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
April 20 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
April 22 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
April 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 26 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
April 28 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
April 29 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
April 30 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena
May 03 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
May 04 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
May 06 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 07 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

