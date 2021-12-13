Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming

Shinedown have announced that they will be launching an additional headline tour next spring entitled The Revolution's Live Tour, which will feature support from The Pretty Reckless and Diamante.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on April 1st in Spokane, WA at the Spokane Arena and will be wrapping up on May 7th in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena.
Fan club pre-sale is set to begin tomorrow, December 14tg at 10 a.m. local time, followed by venue and radio pre-sale on December 15tg at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket for the general public will go on-sale December 17th at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates below:
