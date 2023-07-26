Silverburn Featuring JimBob Isaac Release 'Formless Atomization of Omniscient Particulate' Video

Album art

(Freeman) Silverburn, the solo project of metal visionary James 'Jimbob' Isaac, has released a new single, "Formless Atomization of Omniscient Particulate", along with an official music video.

The prolific illustrator, whose artwork has been commissioned by acts like Clutch, Mastodon, and Motley Crue and who was formerly frontman for the bands Hark and Taint, has meticulously crafted an uncompromising offering in Silverburn's upcoming debut album, 'Self Induced Transcendental Annihilation', to be released on August 11, 2023 via MSH Music Group.

Delivering a cacophony of chugging riffs and shattering crash cymbals, first single "Formless..." is a sludgy, pummeling endeavor that harkens back to the early mathcore scene.

Speaking about the new track, Jimbob Isaac shares, "This one's for the metaphysics nerds! 'Formless..' is an ode to solitude, meditation, and cosmic implosions! The video is an extension of my real-life solo mission, in making this album and the art and video work ongoing. I mean, of course I made myself into cyborgs to play all the instruments!"

''Self Induced Transcendental Annihialtion' ('SITA') is a healing rite of passage. A hero's metallic journey of total annihilation, rebirth and healing through fire. With Isaac's legacy traversing his former bands Taint and Hark, this solo album marks a shift forward from his tried, tested and influential 'stoner rock/post-hardcore/prog-sludge' template.

Whilst followers and fans of his signature roots may take some surprise over the hard-hitting direction of SILVERBURN, the DNA of these songs resides firmly within Isaac's authentic canon of influences. From the world-ending double-kick maelstrom of opening track "Annihilation" to the cinematic, discordant chug and release of "Etheric Crush", this album draws from Isaac's beloved eras of 90's metal and 2000's metallic hardcore/math/noisecore/space/sludge metal.

While 'SITA' is centered around the almighty chug and more of Isaac's signature discordancy, he also continues his innate thirst for swing, groove and gargantuan tempo drops alongside the barrage of on-point bludgeon. With the nexus of Isaac's song craft stemming from his drumming heart, this record is laden with seismic rhythm shifts, breeze-block riffing, prog-punk twang and heartbreaking wide-screen melody/melancholy. In an era where stock pentatonic has become passé and so-called 'prog' has already dated, SILVERBURN smashes with apocalyptic vitality and kinetic spirit. Isaac's lyrical matter spans multi-dimensionality, Jungian archetypes, the void and spiritual rebirth. Equally primordial, visceral, transcendent, healing and defiant. As album closer "Bathe In Fire" decrees.. "Your false appearance, crumbling facade, it withers away...My energy rises, immersed in fire".

The 'SITA' cover art is handled by Isaac himself, taking his first step into digital painting. Inspired by jazz/prog/rock art legend Mati Klarwein, Isaac has concocted an intense and jarring vision to compliment the music and lyrical landscape. The final piece evokes classic crossover/thrash with an acid-fried progressive/contemporary sensibility.

'Self Induced Transcendental Annihilation' Track List:

1 Annihilation

2 Formless Atomization of Omniscient Particulate

3 Vita Potentia Animus

4 Painbody (Torn From Auric Field)

5 Simulacreality

6 The Unrelenting Will of Boundless Immortality

7 Etheric Crush

8 Bathe In Fire

