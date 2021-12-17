Singled Out: CARV.R's Struck (feat. Casey Desmond)

CARV.R just released his new collaboration with Casey Desmond called "Struck" and to celebrate we asked CARV.R (Cristian Carver) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I learned an immense amount throughout the process of putting all of this together. From a music production standpoint to a video production standpoint and everything between. I originally wrote the instrumental for this track back a couple of years ago, and it was the first track that I conceived for this project, so It makes it that much more exciting that it actually got put out, how many times can you say that the first idea you had for a project actually saw the light of day? It's totally natural that the first spark wouldn't get released and it happens to everyone, so I'm stoked that Casey and I were able to put our best foot forward and finish and unleash this single together.

We definitely ran into some challenges when mixing some parts of the single, when this track was originally composed there were things that weren't exactly kept in mind like deliberate sound selection etc....because I was just writing effortlessly with the first sound patches I threw together. My process is so much different now and learning how to balance out certain combating elements in the mix has definitely helped me grow as a producer. Mixing Casey's melodic vocals was also new for me since up to that point I was used to vocals with not as much melodic range, so the experience in general just put me in a position where I really needed to step up my game. I'm so grateful to our team, special thank you to our video masterminds Mary Lee Desmond and Maddi Nukem (MRNvideo) for pouring countless hours into our music video.

