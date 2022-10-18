Singled Out: George Shingleton's Alive

photo credit: Erika Rock courtesy Skye Media

George Shingleton just released his brand single, "Alive," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The story of the song "Alive" is really very organic in the way that it came about. My friend and co-writer of the song, Bruce Wallace, and I were just chatting during our writing appointment about life in general, and the subject ended up being how much trouble I'd really be in if it weren't for my wife. I said, "She keeps me alive."

It just kinda clicked right there. "We should write that idea," I said. It just happened to be one of those songs that wrote itself. The lyrics came out real and without much of a fight for them. Those seem to be my favorite kind of songs to write. I think this song really shows more of the gospel sound that I grew up on. From the lyrics all the way to the music, there's a lot of church in there. I'm good with that!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about George here

