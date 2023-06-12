Singled Out: George Shingleton's I Can't Let You Go

George Shingleton just released his brand new single "I Can't Let You Go," and to celebrate, we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I wrote "I Can't Let You Go" with Mike Fiorentino around November 2021. I had started the idea at my house late one night about 2:30 or 3 a.m. There wasn't anything in particular for the inspiration for it, other than it was just something that happened when strumming some chords on a guitar. As soon as I figured out the hook, I knew I really wanted to finish it with Mike. He and I had been writing a bit together around that time, and I felt like this song was a good one for us to work on together.
We finished it in about two hours when we got together, and I realized this was gonna be one of my favorites to play out. I sent it to my producer, Paul Ebersold, and he seemed to think it would be a good one for us to record.
Paul made the recording sound great, and I think it's a little step forward on the recording side of things for me. I've been playing it live for folks, and I can't wait till everyone can hear the recorded track. Yeah Man!
