Singled Out: Nordir's How To Sail Your Ship (2077)

Nordir just released their brand new single and music video "How To Sail Your Ship (2077)" and to celebrate we asked frontman Viktor Nordir to tell us about the concept behind the track. Here is the story:

I wrote this song during the first pandemic lockdown in Germany in March 2020. Interestingly enough, I just started my own media company in January 2020 and was totally in an adventurous mood. And then, in the middle of new projects, the lockdown came as a surprise. At first it felt like a lot of options were taken away, but this feeling did not last very long. For some reason, I seem to like difficult situations because they challenge me and my brain is forced to look for solutions. So, these weeks were filled with ideas project- and also music- wise. I quickly started early to realize the ideas not only collect them.

It was accompanied by a feeling that time is running away from me somehow, as if i were in a race against myself. When I watched the news during those times however, it took the air out of my sails every time as it seemed that the overall situation would not change anytime soon. Accompanied by a very threatening tone. I reflected on this a lot and decided to reduce the consumption of news to a minimum then. Well just to still stay updated on the regulations on what is allowed to do. When i turned into my inner world than again I felt very inspired in so many ways. So it was clear to me, what was the most healthy way do deal with it all.

But I took those negative feelings with me too and tried to distill them in creative ways. A major part of it was fear of death at the core. So, I tried to repackage this fear as something that would motivate me in some way. I tend to find that this is a very effective ways to make peace with one's fears.

In this case it was the visualization of myself as an old man in his 80s, in the last chapter of my life. I am looking at my life then and of course, have some thoughts about it. And even some words i would have liked to tell myself during some of these chapters.

And then it manifested in my idea to meet myself right in this moment. In 2077. And to share this gained wisdom with myself.

Luckily, our project NORDIR revolves around the concept of time travel. So, this song was born! Enjoy hearing it now :)

