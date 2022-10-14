Singled Out: Tara Macri's Walking Up In California

Waking Up In California single art

Tara Macri just released her brand new single, "Walking Up In California," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Waking Up in California" song idea started out early in the pandemic (early 2020) as a completely different song title and idea called "California Sober". Around that time Demi Lavato had just released a song with that exact title but a completely different idea a couple months before. Even though my song had a completely different message I felt I should dig deeper into the idea and see where it might take me. Interestingly the words "Waking up in California" were already in the chorus so we just moved a few things around lyrically to make it work.



Some songs happen quickly, some take time. As mentioned earlier, I started this song about a year ago with my friend and co-writer Jaylene Johnson (I love working with the same good people and we have been writing together for over 10 years now). Once we felt we had a strong melody and lyrics I called up my producer Garen 'G' Gueyikian (who produced my previous single titled "Baby you got Me") and told him I have something I am really excited about. G and I got together and started working on the track. We like to use an iterative process whereby we disappear into the studio and then come out with a version to be shared with my team and close partners. It's quite a vulnerable and honest (sometimes too honest :)) process whereby we consider the feedback and either stick to our guns or see what more is there and go back to try something new and make the song stronger. For example, the first line in the chorus used to be "We were drunk we were drunk on love" and the final version is much more energetic and visual "It's all right we can go for a ride..."



We were thrilled to record at the iconic Sunset Studios and Big Bad Sound. Usually when you go into the studio lyrics are pretty much set but after hearing back a comp/rough version that G put together from the session the feedback we got was the first 2 lines of the first verse were not popping. So, we went back in and came up with "You were dancing on the ceiling, I was California Dreaming". It opened up a whole new dimension and vibe to the song. It's great to have a map before you take a road trip but be prepared for a few side roads along the way. You never know what you will find along that way that you can't see on any maps.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Tara here

Related Stories

Tara Macri Music and Merch

News > Tara Macri