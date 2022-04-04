Singled Out: The Brethren's Staring At Stars

Country music's newest band of brothers, The Brethren, just released their debut EP, "Staring At Stars", and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Corey Parnell to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Staring at Stars" was pretty much the song that created The Brethren. The 4 of us had always dreamed of being in a band together, but the distance between us, and the distraction of our other projects made it impossible.
Chad was a successful songwriter and business owner in Nashville. The rest of us lived across the country, playing in cover bands. In August of 2020 Casey, Lonnie and I booked a wedding gig in Nashville so naturally we made Chad drive us around and like a good brother, he complied.
As it is with most songwriters, we started sharing our dreams about music and eventually, some songs we'd written as well. When Chad queued up a demo of "Staring at Stars" something clicked. It's just got one of those extra-relatable storylines, with a melody and chord structure that tugs on your heart. I think we all kind of felt like that moment unlocked a little destiny for each of us.
We spent the rest of that night in a dive bar in Pleasant View, laughing about our Pentecostal upbringings, drinking too much, and cooking up what would become The Brethren
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
