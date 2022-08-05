Singled Out: The Brother Brothers' I Will

The Brother Brothers just released their new "Cover To Cover" album where they perform some of their favorite songs, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about their version of the Beatles classic "I Will". Here is the story:
For our latest album we chose to cover 12 songs, and possibly the easiest song to decide on and work out was "I Will" by Paul McCartney/John Lennon. We've been listening to this song since we were 6 or 7 years old and have always loved it and sang harmonies to the original recording. When Adam was learning to play guitar it was the 3rd song he ever learned! It was a great introduction to bar chords.
We've always harmonized this song all the way through, and have marvelled at the cool and unique percussion and bass tone approach that they took in the recording of the famous track, and we felt a great liberty to record a plucked strings and voice version of it.
We sincerely hope the listeners enjoy our rendition of one of our favorite tunes!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
