Singled Out: The High Road's Brand New You

Canada rockers The High Road just released a brand new country-rock anthem called "Brand New You" and to celebrate we asked Don Scott to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I wrote Brand New You in late 2021. This song is about closing chapters. We've all had them in our lives. Some we've closed ourselves, others have been closed for us.

For me, throwing myself headlong into renovating an old house got me through a traumatic time in my life, one of those chapters, if you will. I remember those feelings and the need to find distraction in even the smallest thing. Painting walls, sanding floors, hanging new doors, whatever it took to get me through that day. Moving on without really moving on.

I wrote the lyrics and the chord progression quite quickly as I recall and knew this was a country tune. I don't consider myself a great guitar player, far from. As a matter of fact, my philosophy has always been if I'm the best guitar player in the band we are in trouble ( LOL).

However, when I was putting together a demo for the tune, the little "chicken pickin" riff that starts and ends the song just kinda fell in my lap.

As it turned out, not unlike the new front and back door I hung in that old house when I was working through the closing of one of those chapters.

Hope you like the song.

