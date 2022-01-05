.

Singled Out: Wild Ride's I'm Still Alive

Keavin Wiggins | 01-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wild Ride Cover art
Cover art

Wild Ride recently released their new album "Good Things" and to celebrate we asked guitarist/vocalist, Marek Lisiak to tell us about the song "I'm Still Alive". Here is the story:

"I'm Still Alive" by Wild Ride is inspired by Marek working hard to make a living as a musician, by playing music on weekends, at bars, and the Santa Monica Pier during the week, busking. It was also inspired by Kerri who survived a stroke, (causing short term memory loss and confusion) both continuing to live their dream of playing music, and hoping to inspire others to overcome their own obstacles and reach for their dreams.

With a real "Do it yourself" band approach, they made their own video for YouTube, "Wild Ride, I'm Still Alive" near the pier with one of their bass players, Mark Ludmer.

Since the filming of the video, Kerri has survived a second stroke - affecting her left side, yet still continues to play numerous shows around LA with Marek, who has been 100% supportive of her and her condition.

Even when Kerri suggested Marek find another drummer for the good of the band, Marek wouldn't hear of it. In fact they use their live shows to encourage and enhance Kerri's rehabilitation. Music truly is a healer!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories


Singled Out: Wild Ride's I'm Still Alive

Fozzy Take A Wild Ride With 'Sane' Video

Mat Kearney Takes A Wild Ride In 'Pontiac' Video

Eddie Van Halen Took Gene Simmons On A Wild Ride

News > Wild Ride

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency- Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback- Thursday Postpone U.S. Tour Dates- more

David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Nirvana 'Nevermind' Cover Art Lawsuit Dismissed- more

Avenged Sevenfold Focusing On Finishing New Album- Wolfgang Reveals His Favorite Van Halen Albums- David Bowie- Cheap Trick- more

Journey Star Missed New Year's Eve TV Performance Due To Covid- Sammy Hagar Lands Dream Gig- Neil Young Shares Lost Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)

Legends Play the Beatles

Katastro - Sucker

Davy Knowles - What Happens Next

Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach