.

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Mystery Girl

08-10-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Red Voodoo News Cover art August 10, 2023
Cover art

Sacramento rockers Red Voodoo just released their new single "Mystery Girl". To celebrate, we asked frontman Dino McCord to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"I wrote this song from personal experience.. It's about love at first sight and knowing nothing about someone, yet feeling an instant connection, like you can't live without them. It's the space between being friends and lovers. Who she is, I will never say... I guess it's a Mystery.

When I brought the song and concept to the band we knew that we wanted the music to be upbeat and fun. To bring back the sound of big choruses and soaring background vocals was our main focus. This is the only song on our debut EP that has a guitar harmony section before the guitar solo, which very few songs have today.

We feel mystery girl is a landmark for us. The song is about experiencing love for the first time where as artist we finally discovered our sound through this song. Which is why we thought it was fitting for it to be the first single. Whenever we play this song at the end of our show it demands you to get on your feet and let loose. This song embodies what Red Voodoo is all about.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Mystery Girl

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

Red Voodoo Recruit Tesla's Hannon To Produce Debut Single

More Red Voodoo News

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Band's Robbie Robertson Dead At 80- Van Halen Explore Sammy Hager Years With New Box Set- Maneskin- Alice Cooper- more

Guns N' Roses North American Kickoff- Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version- Iron Maiden- more

Reviews

Live: The Tubes Rock Arizona

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Latest News

NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Single 'Hideaway'

The Band's Robbie Robertson Dead At 80

Portugal. The Man Selling Guitars And More For Charity

The Joy Formidable 'Cut Your Face' With New Single and Video

Neck Deep Premiere 'Take Me With You' Video

Bleed From Within Stream New Song 'The Will To Resist'

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Mystery Girl

Van Halen Explore Sammy Hager Years With New Box Set