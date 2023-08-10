Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Mystery Girl

Sacramento rockers Red Voodoo just released their new single "Mystery Girl". To celebrate, we asked frontman Dino McCord to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"I wrote this song from personal experience.. It's about love at first sight and knowing nothing about someone, yet feeling an instant connection, like you can't live without them. It's the space between being friends and lovers. Who she is, I will never say... I guess it's a Mystery.

When I brought the song and concept to the band we knew that we wanted the music to be upbeat and fun. To bring back the sound of big choruses and soaring background vocals was our main focus. This is the only song on our debut EP that has a guitar harmony section before the guitar solo, which very few songs have today.

We feel mystery girl is a landmark for us. The song is about experiencing love for the first time where as artist we finally discovered our sound through this song. Which is why we thought it was fitting for it to be the first single. Whenever we play this song at the end of our show it demands you to get on your feet and let loose. This song embodies what Red Voodoo is all about.

