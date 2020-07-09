Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

Up and coming Sacramento, Ca rockers Red Voodoo recently their debut single, "Rise Up!," which was produced by Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. To celebrate we asked Nick Pesely to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Recording the music video for Rise Up was a very fun experience for me and the band. It was the first time any of have recorded a music video before and I think it turned out fantastic. It was definitely different recording a video outside in multiple locations.

We have definitely learned a lot along the way from Frank Hannon of Frank Hannon Productions. He has helped us structure our song Rise Up. We learned to have the drums and bass lock in together and feed off one another. Frank has helped turn a good song into a great song.



Red Voodoo "Rise Up" to me means connecting with friends or family through music even though we can necessarily do that in person right now due to Covid 19. It is a positive message to Rise Up and be strong, we can get through this together.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here





