Singled Out: Stuck On Planet Earth's Crack In The Glass

Single art

Alt-rockers Stuck On Planet Earth recently released their first new track of the year, "Crack In The Glass", and to celebrate we asked vocalist Al Capo to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The inspiration for 'Crack In The Glass' came from an argument I had early in my relationship with my counterpart. Most people want stability in their relationships, and as a musician that can be challenging to offer. Musicians and artists lead unpredictable lives, and even with the best intentions, things can often become complicated. I realized that I had to stop living selfishly and position myself so that I could think for two instead of one.

Every relationship involves compromises, but my partner felt that she was doing most of the sacrificing, which ultimately put a strain on our relationship. After taking accountability and seeing things from her perspective, I was able to be more selfless and understanding for the betterment of our future together. Ultimately, "Crack In the Glass" is a song that lyrically explores the push-pull of being in a relationship, and the compromises that have to be made for love to survive.

The chorus had been written for some time before we got into the studio, but the emotional content in the lyrics of the song always made me feel nervous about recording it. It seemed that the song demo resonated with the people closest to us, and we knew it was something we should pursue further. Initially, it was challenging to access this level of lyrical vulnerability, but we knew that we had to push ourselves because authenticity nowadays is a rare commodity.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Stuck On Planet Earth Share New Single 'Crack In The Glass'

Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker

More Stuck On Planet Earth News