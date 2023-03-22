Stuck On Planet Earth Share New Single 'Crack In The Glass'

Stuck On Planet Earth, the new three-piece alternative rock band from Vaughan, Ontario recently released their new single, "Crack In The Glass", via Anthem Records.
They had the following to say about the track, ""Crack In The Glass' explores the push-pull of being in a relationship, and the compromises that have to be made for love to survive.
"The chorus had been written for a while before we got into the studio w @steve__mo but the vulnerability in the lyrics of the song always made us feel a bit nervous to record it. The demo of the song resonated with the people closest to us, and we knew that it was something we had explore further. We hope you like it." Stream the song below:
