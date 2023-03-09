Singled Out: The Lad Classic's Feelin' High

The Lad Classic recently released their new single "Feelin' High" and to celebrate we asked Paul Stevens to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I started writing this song on Jan 28th, 2020 (I started dating my writing in 2018 in my notebook so I could pull it out for something like this and look super meticulous) and ended up being a couple years from that point to recording at the end of 2021. The initial draft was easy to write, especially the original chorus being more of a repetitive phrase. I brought the song back to the guys and we built the music around it, which came quite easy as well. From that point it was a little like dragging someone to a party at times. You knew it would be good and they would enjoy it, but it wasn't quite finding its legs.

From there, phase 1 was working with Dajaun Martineau (Producer/Engineer/Songwriter). What we took from those sessions helped to add some flavour to the verses. Then phase 2 was another co-write, this time with Kyle McKearney (singer songwriter).

With Kyle we were finally able to flush out the chorus it had been missing. That was huge in making the song talk and tell a story. It was one of my first co-writing experiences, so while it was great to have that creative brainstorming, I also took a bunch of songwriting knowledge from those two sessions and applied them to how I write.

The concept of the song was to try to describe that sense of euphoria when you meet that certain someone in your life. Mind blown, light-as-air type of feels. The other part I wanted to convey is that it didn't matter about all the material things or who they know, or any of that junk. It's all about that person in their most basic form.

