Axel Rudi Pell has shared his cover of the Paul Anka classic "She's A Lady". The track comes from his forthcoming covers album, "Diamonds Unlocked II".
Pell had this to say about the track, "Written by Paul Anka, but best known by Tom Jones. Don´t know why, but this song follows me from the 1970ies on. Our version starts as a ballad and continues as a punchy Rock track."
The album will arrive on July 30th and apart from the Anka hit, it will include Axel's take on songs from Sammy Hagar, Rainbow, Geordie, The Rolling Stones, Abba, Screamin' Jay Hawkins and more. Stream "She's A Lady" below:
Axel Rudi Pell Release 'Bad Reputation' Video
Axel Rudi Pell Honored For 30th Anniversary
Axel Rudi Pell Releases 'Only The Strong Will Survive' Video
Axel Rudi Pell Releasing Live Anniversary Double Album
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more
Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video- Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Concert Footage- Joe Bonamassa- more
Rolling Stones Announce No Filter Tour Dates- Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single- KK's Priest- more
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary- Metallica- Pearl Jam- KK's Priest- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
Video Premiere: Frances Lion's 'Home' (Acoustic)
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road
Black Label Society Expand Doom Trooping Over North America Tour
Voivod Crowdfunding We Are Connected Documentary
Queen Reflect On Their Biggest Hit Song On The Greatest
Gemini Syndrome Share New Song 'Abandoned' And Announce Album
Jackson Browne And James Taylor Launching Tour This Week
Axel Rudi Pell Covers Paul Anka's 'She's A Lady'