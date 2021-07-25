Axel Rudi Pell Covers Paul Anka's 'She's A Lady'

Axel Rudi Pell has shared his cover of the Paul Anka classic "She's A Lady". The track comes from his forthcoming covers album, "Diamonds Unlocked II".

Pell had this to say about the track, "Written by Paul Anka, but best known by Tom Jones. Don´t know why, but this song follows me from the 1970ies on. Our version starts as a ballad and continues as a punchy Rock track."

The album will arrive on July 30th and apart from the Anka hit, it will include Axel's take on songs from Sammy Hagar, Rainbow, Geordie, The Rolling Stones, Abba, Screamin' Jay Hawkins and more. Stream "She's A Lady" below:

Related Stories

Axel Rudi Pell Release 'Bad Reputation' Video

Axel Rudi Pell Honored For 30th Anniversary

Axel Rudi Pell Releases 'Only The Strong Will Survive' Video

Axel Rudi Pell Releasing Live Anniversary Double Album

News > Axel Rudi Pell