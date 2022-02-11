Slash Performs Elton John Classic On The Howard Stern Show

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators performed the Elton John classic, "Rocket Man", on The Howard Stern Show on February 9th.
The appearance - which also included the single "The River Is Rising" - comes ahead of the February 11 release of the band's new album, "4." "They really rocked," said Stern. "I'm very honored because it was great. It is always fun to watch Slash play guitar."
After complimenting Kennedy for his "great set of pipes" and "great look," Howard expanded on his appreciation for Slash's axe skills. "That Slash, he is a good guitar player," he noted. "He doesn't always steal the moment - he lets things unfold ... He's one of those guys I watch, and I go, 'I wish I could play guitar.'"
The group recorded "4" with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio. Watch video of both song performances here.
Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose
Slash Shares Third Episode Of Making Of '4' Album Series
Slash Streams Second Episode In Making Of 4 Album Series
Slash To Appear On Conan O'Brien Podcast
Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen Preview- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool Gets Classical Makeover- more
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL