Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are streaming their brand new studio album, "4", in sync with its release on February 11th. The project marks the Guns N' Roses / Velvet Revolver guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
The group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.
"4" was first introduced last fall with the opening track and lead single, "The River Is Rising." "There's two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before," explains Slash. "'The River Is Rising' was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked."
Slash and the band are currently playing shows on a recently-launched US tour. Stream the album here.
