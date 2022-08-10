Slaughter To Prevail Unleash 1984 Video

Slaughter To Prevail have released a music video for their brand new track "1984", which is their first new music since their 2021 release, 'Kostolom'.
frontman Aleksandr "Alex Terrible" Shikolai had this to say, "This song I wrote when war got started. I can't stay silent about all this situation. We made a simple video clip just to say what we think about the war and wanted to post it as soon as possible.
"Unfortunately, it didn't work out quickly. This song is not the usual. It's not like us. But this is the cry of my soul. War is always a huge tragedy for everyone.
"Please stop the violence and this war. I know many of you wanted to hear something different from us. But right now we want do it this way and sounds like that.
"This is our message. I am from Russia. I love my country, I love our fans from there and I can't believe it goes so far from 2014. God save us all. Stay human."
