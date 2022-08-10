.

Slaughter To Prevail Unleash 1984 Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-09-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slaughter To Prevail Single art
Single art

Slaughter To Prevail have released a music video for their brand new track "1984", which is their first new music since their 2021 release, 'Kostolom'.

frontman Aleksandr "Alex Terrible" Shikolai had this to say, "This song I wrote when war got started. I can't stay silent about all this situation. We made a simple video clip just to say what we think about the war and wanted to post it as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out quickly. This song is not the usual. It's not like us. But this is the cry of my soul. War is always a huge tragedy for everyone.

"Please stop the violence and this war. I know many of you wanted to hear something different from us. But right now we want do it this way and sounds like that.

"This is our message. I am from Russia. I love my country, I love our fans from there and I can't believe it goes so far from 2014. God save us all. Stay human."

Related Stories


Slaughter To Prevail Unleash 1984 Video

Slaughter To Prevail Music and Merch

News > Slaughter To Prevail

advertisement
Day In Rock

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more

KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more

The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Latest News

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern

Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour

Dance Gavin Dance Score Top 10 Debut on Billboard 200 Chart

Joe Walsh Kicks Off The Late Show Residency

Pixies Open 'Vault Of Heaven' With New Video

Slaughter To Prevail Unleash 1984 Video

Blackie Lawless Celebrates W.A.S.P.'s Live Return

Cody Jinks Leads Lineup For Rebels & Renegades Music Festival