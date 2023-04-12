Slayer's Dave Lombardo Delivers 'Inner Sanctum' Video

(Speakeasy) Slayer legend Dave Lombardo has debuted a third and final single from his forthcoming album, Rites of Percussion (May 5, Ipecac Recordings), with today's arrival of "Inner Sanctum" and an accompanying Displaced/Replaced created video.
Over the two previously released songs, "Journey of the Host" and "Separation from the Sacred," Lombardo has further demonstrated why he's considered one of the pre-eminent drummers of the modern era. Revolver noted of the forthcoming collection: " it features a massive range of instruments: a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and an array of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns and cymbals." Consequence said, describing "Separation from the Sacred": "Here he strips down to a minimal tribal beat, mostly foregoing cymbals for the pitter-patter of the skins and intricate rim work with his sticks" and The Stranger speaking about the lead track, "Journey of the Host," said the single "flaunts Lombardo's underutilized funk chops and showcases his power and dexterity."
Lombardo is one of the busiest musicians working right now. Never one to rest on his laurels, the drumming pioneer recently released new albums with Dead Cross, and Venamoris, recently performed with his other new band, Empire State Bastard (also featuring members of Biffy Clyro), and soon hits the road with Mr. Bungle, followed by dates with The Misfits.
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares New Solo Single 'Separation From The Sacred'
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album
Dave Lombardo Returned To Testament (2022 In Review)
Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more
Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry
Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue
Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Billy Idol Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Delivers 'Inner Sanctum' Video
Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Team Up For New Song and Tour
Emo Nite Features On CBS Mornings
Sleep Token Announce U.S. Fall Headline Rituals Tour