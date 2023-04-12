Slayer's Dave Lombardo Delivers 'Inner Sanctum' Video

Album art

(Speakeasy) Slayer legend Dave Lombardo has debuted a third and final single from his forthcoming album, Rites of Percussion (May 5, Ipecac Recordings), with today's arrival of "Inner Sanctum" and an accompanying Displaced/Replaced created video.

Over the two previously released songs, "Journey of the Host" and "Separation from the Sacred," Lombardo has further demonstrated why he's considered one of the pre-eminent drummers of the modern era. Revolver noted of the forthcoming collection: " it features a massive range of instruments: a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and an array of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns and cymbals." Consequence said, describing "Separation from the Sacred": "Here he strips down to a minimal tribal beat, mostly foregoing cymbals for the pitter-patter of the skins and intricate rim work with his sticks" and The Stranger speaking about the lead track, "Journey of the Host," said the single "flaunts Lombardo's underutilized funk chops and showcases his power and dexterity."

Lombardo is one of the busiest musicians working right now. Never one to rest on his laurels, the drumming pioneer recently released new albums with Dead Cross, and Venamoris, recently performed with his other new band, Empire State Bastard (also featuring members of Biffy Clyro), and soon hits the road with Mr. Bungle, followed by dates with The Misfits.

