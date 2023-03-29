Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares New Solo Single 'Separation From The Sacred'

Album art

(Speakeasy) Legendary Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has shared a second single from his debut solo album, Rites of Percussion (May 5 via Ipecac Recordings), with today's release of "Separation from the Sacred".



Lombardo is one of the busiest musicians working right now. Never one to rest on his laurels, the drumming pioneer recently released new albums with Dead Cross, and Venamoris, and announced Empire State Bastard, a new project with members of Biffy Clyro. He will also be hitting the road with Mr. Bungle and The Misfits in the coming months, as we as festival appearances with John Zorn (including Big Ears Fest in April).



The recording process for Rites of Percussion had a simple mantra: drums had to be drums. Mixed in early 2022 by Lombardo's son, David A. Lombardo, the self-produced release features a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and a flock of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batas, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajons, and cymbals.

