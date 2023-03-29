Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares New Solo Single 'Separation From The Sacred'

(Speakeasy) Legendary Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has shared a second single from his debut solo album, Rites of Percussion (May 5 via Ipecac Recordings), with today's release of "Separation from the Sacred".
Lombardo is one of the busiest musicians working right now. Never one to rest on his laurels, the drumming pioneer recently released new albums with Dead Cross, and Venamoris, and announced Empire State Bastard, a new project with members of Biffy Clyro. He will also be hitting the road with Mr. Bungle and The Misfits in the coming months, as we as festival appearances with John Zorn (including Big Ears Fest in April).
The recording process for Rites of Percussion had a simple mantra: drums had to be drums. Mixed in early 2022 by Lombardo's son, David A. Lombardo, the self-produced release features a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and a flock of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batas, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajons, and cymbals.
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album
Dave Lombardo Returned To Testament (2022 In Review)
Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament
Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons' Ahead of Video Release- more
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement
Metallica Preview '72 Seasons' Ahead of Video Release
Underoath Dismiss Guitarist James Smith After 20 Years With Band
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares New Solo Single 'Separation From The Sacred'
Gord Downie and Bob Rock 'Greyboy Says' Premiered
Singled Out: Stuck On Planet Earth's Crack In The Glass
Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Recreate Greeny Guitar
Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome Lead Alta Music Festival Lineup