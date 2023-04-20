Slightly Stoopid Announces Details for 9th Annual Closer to the Sun

(The Syndicate) Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures announce details for the return of Closer to the Sun, their fan-favorite winter concert vacation. The annual event takes over Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort on the coast of Mexico, for four days and nights from December 7-11, 2023. This intimate event has cultivated a close-knit community of loyal returning guests, first time attendees, artists, and hotel and event staff alike - making it no surprise that past editions have quickly sold out.



The schedule features multiple shows by Slightly Stoopid with a stacked lineup of additional performances by Stick Figure, Dirty Heads, Steel Pulse, Pepper, Common Kings, The Movement, DENM, The Skints, and Little Stranger over the course of four nights. Plus, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will take the stage with members of Slightly Stoopid for a special Beastie Boys tribute!



Closer to the Sun creates various venues throughout Hard Rock Hotel so guests can watch their favorite artists in unique, tropical settings with top-notch production from mid-afternoon well into the night. Main Stage performances take place on the esteemed Concert Courtyard stage featuring exceptional acoustics, convenient bar service, complimentary craft cocktails, and specialty curated food stations. Daytime and sunset shows at the Beach Stage create unforgettable experiences on the Caribbean coastline then, artists perform under the stars on the intimate Late Night Stage.



This trail-blazing event continues to deliver one-of-a-kind vacations with the addition of artist interactions - including morning yoga, music workshops, annual basketball invitational, and more - plus creative theme nights and charitable initiatives that create the ultimate concert experience.



Now on its ninth edition, Closer to the Sun takes place at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya - a luxurious resort located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum where the event has a full takeover and hosts all of the shows and event activities, just steps away from guest rooms. With many recent upgrades including a stunning new pool and multiple new restaurants, this fan favorite resort continues to reinvent itself. New this year, the event is offering a very limited number of rooms at UNICO 20°87° Resort - a well-appointed luxury resort located just a 15 minute ride from Hard Rock. The adults-only UNICO 20°87° Resort redefines the all-inclusive experience, offering upscale accommodations, additional dining options, a luxurious spa, and enriching amenities. Guests staying at UNICO will have access to complimentary door-to-door shuttle service to Hard Rock for event-curated shows and activities.



Closer to the Sun offers a wide scope of room options surrounded by tropical grounds, ocean views, and sparkling pools, including swim-outs and stage front suites. Guests can enjoy unlimited dining at a variety of restaurants, event-curated food stations, and complimentary 24-hour room service all included in their package price. Unlimited drinks are available at coffee shops and multiple bars in direct proximity to guest accommodations, lobbies, and all concert areas.



Fans looking to give back can link up with nonprofit organization Positive Legacy on humanitarian and environmental efforts. Positive Legacy continues to make an impact in the Riviera Maya region by providing emergency hunger relief, medical and school supplies, building playgrounds and community gardens, extensive beach cleanups, and improving infrastructure at the largest turtle sanctuary in the Yucatan.



On Sale Details: All-inclusive packages for returning Closer to the Sun guests can be reserved during the Pre-sale on April 25, 2023. If rooms remain, the Public On Sale will begin on April 26, 2023 at 12:00pm ET on the Closer to the Sun website - www.closertothesun.com. Pricing starts at $1949 per person for four night Deluxe Gold room packages with various upgraded options available.

